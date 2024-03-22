Meet the man behind Blayney's only barber shop, where a 'bloke chat' is welcome

DYLAN Frendo has recently opened Blayney's only barber shop.
Currently operating from the Gold Rush Tattoo parlour on Adelaide Street, Mr Frendo is taking over the neighbouring shop in the hopes of creating a bigger, more dedicated space to barbering.
Mr Frendo said men need to feel confident and comfortable in their appearance and travelling long distances for a haircut is inconvenient.
"If they have a wedding or dinner they need to go to and they need a haircut, they can't always drive to Orange and Bathurst," he said.
"Whether it's fathers or kids, they deserve to look and feel fresh."
Beyond just haircuts, Mr Frendo admits he is "somewhat of a counsellor" to his clients, providing a place to unwind and have a "bloke chat".
While there are a few women's hairdressers in town, he said men need barbers for specific hair styles, like fades, textures or designs.
Originally from Sydney, Mr Frendo has 10 years of hairdressing experience.
After he noticed a lack of barbers in Blayney, he seized the opportunity to fill the gap in the market.
IN BUSINESS NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.