Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

On the move: Harvey Norman's $8.9 million plan for Bathurst store

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
March 27 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE plans are in for Harvey Norman's next move, with the home goods and electronics giant set to relocate to its third Bathurst premises in four years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.