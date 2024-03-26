'I do feel guilty, but it's time': Cosventure prepares for business closure

"THANK YOU Bathurst." That's the message from Cosventure owner Katherine Palma, as she prepares to shut the business doors for the last time.
Ms Palma first opened the iconic costume shop ten years ago, when on the hunt for an Elsa princess dress for her daughter. When she couldn't fine one, Ms Palma took matters into her own hands.
And now, after a decade of playing dress-ups, she has made the decision to close Cosventure's doors.
After putting the business up for sale in January, Ms Palma was hoping that the right buyer would come forward to take over the Bathurst costume shop.
But, unfortunately, this didn't eventuate. And, as of the end of April, the store will be permanently closed.
Though this was a tough decision for Ms Palma to make, she knew it was the right one.
"I feel sad for the town ... I do feel guilty and I feel bad because I know there's nothing like this in the Central West, but you know when it's time to move on," she said.
"I have loved being here, it's such a fun place to be, but I need something different now. I've lost that passion for being here."
Despite the closing of the store representing the end of an era, Ms Palma assured that there would be some positives for the community.
Between now and the final closure, everything in Cosventure - from costumes to props, face paint, contact lenses and everything in between - will be up for sale.
"It's a win-win for everyone, come in and you'll get a fantastic bargain. I'm selling everything off at great prices, and then I don't have to pack up as much stock," Ms Palma said.
Once the store is officially closed, Ms Palma will be taking a much-needed break from owning and running a business, and will be spending her time in the company of her children, and working as a vet-nurse.
But, there are definitely things that she is sad to be leaving behind.
Having the knowledge of everything that was going on in town, planning private parties, Halloween events, Mad Mondays, Silly Sundays and school events, are just some of those things.
But it's Easter and Christmas that she will miss the most - along with the people she has met along the way.
"I loved hiring out the Easter bunny and the Santa suits, I got so much joy out of that, knowing the joy that was spreading. I absolutely loved that," she said.
"And the people. Some of these customers now have become my friends. I see so many of the same people and I've seen people grow from being little kids and now they're teenagers."
One such person that Ms Palma said she would especially miss, was "little Vinny", who would pop into the store with his mother, just to say hello.
It's these memories that she will be forever grateful for, and will continue to treasure.
"Thank you Bathurst, it's actually been so great. I've really loved servicing the town and being a part of all the schools and the community activities," she said.
