How a group of men with a love of trains started iconic Bathurst railway

THEY'RE the little engines that could, and they've been proving that they can since the 1970s, when the Bathurst Miniature Railway first opened.
And it all started because a group of men had a passion for trains.
One of those men, Peter Christian, began his work for the miniature railway just a few years after it all got started, and he's been doing it ever since.
"One of the blokes [who started it], he built a model train ... and he built it in the backyard, and needed somewhere to drive it," Mr Christian said.
"So, they approached the council, and the council gave us the land. When they gave us the land, we ended up building the track, so it's all been done voluntarily."
Now, on the third Sunday of every month, Mr Christian heads to the Durham Street tracks to volunteer his time, and ensure that Bathurst families can still enjoy the 50-year legacy.
Free for kids, and just two dollars for adults, it's no wonder the trip around the iconic little railway also doubles as a trip down memory lane for the locals.
And now, Mr Christian has the opportunity to enjoy that legacy alongside his family, too.
When he joined the Bathurst Miniature Railway Society, he joined alongside his wife, Fay, who has been there for every whistle of the tiny trains as they make their way around the teeny tracks.
Their daughter, Elizabeth, has also joined in on the family tradition, and now spends her weekends helping out at the tracks, driving on the miniature locomotives.
And the family knows every little bit of work that goes into ensuring they chug along smoothly.
"They do need a fair bit of maintenance," Fay Christian said.
The trains at the railway, are all owned by members of the society.
They're all different designs and range in colour from blue to yellow, and everything in between.
Mr and Mrs Christian own the orange engine, named after their daughter.
These trains, even though small in size, are still mighty in power, as they are run in exactly the same way of regular models of either steam or petrol engines.
The Christians' orange engine is an old-school steam engine.
"You've got to put coal in it, and then you have to fuel up the fire, and then you have to put the fuel in to make it go," Mrs Christian said.
Despite being a lot of work, Mrs Christian said it is absolutely worth it, as she has been able to spend the better part of 50 years helping to bring joy to the Bathurst community.
"I just love the atmosphere of the people and the way that they enjoy it," she said.
"The children love it, and when they have a smile on their face, that makes me happy. Happy days."
And the best part, according to Mrs Christian, is being able to see different generations of families coming through the railway, all for a little bit of Sunday fun.
"People came, and now they're bringing their children and their grandchildren," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.