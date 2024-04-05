'It could be a real winner': why Fry likes plans for old nursing home site

WITH Bathurst's population booming and the city already experiencing a housing shortage, the prospect of a new village-style development is an intriguing one.
And, if you ask deputy mayor Ben Fry, it could be "a real winner".
Kirana Property Group has submitted a planning proposal to Bathurst council for a residential development, featuring townhouses and apartments, on the former St Catherine's Aged Care Facility site in Busby Street.
Some of the dwellings would be "SOHO" apartments, which are small office home units, with street frontage to make it easier for people to run home businesses.
Kirana is also planning to have plenty of green space and a cafe on the site, which is just a two minute drive or 20 minute walk to the Bathurst central business district.
The property group plans to conduct significant community consultation to ensure the design meets Bathurst's needs before it lodges its development application to the council.
Cr Fry will need to see how the assessment process plays out, but he already thinks what is proposed could be a good fit for Bathurst.
"It's all about diverse options in the city and I think it could be a real winner for the region," he said.
While many people are ditching metropolitan areas in search of more space and better bang for their buck, not everyone in Bathurst wants, or can afford, a house on a large block in the suburbs.
The council is interested in having diversity in housing choice in Bathurst to help with affordability, including increasing density in existing areas.
The Kirana proposal appears to be in line with that way of thinking.
"I see it as a good thing and it can unlock cheaper prices for dwellings close to the CBD, which we do need in the city, absolutely," Cr Fry said.
"We're used to seeing these 900 square metre blocks, sometimes 500 square metre blocks, which council develops itself, but also private developers.
"But to see a private developer who has a great track record in a neighbouring city approach council with the intent to put some higher-density stuff close to the CBD, I welcome it."
Bathurst council is also working on an active transport plan, which is about better connectivity so walking and cycling become more accessible and attractive modes of transport.
Cr Fry said the proposal for the Busby Street site would support that goal.
"I think it's close enough to the CBD that it's walkable and active transport plays a big role in our future direction for the city, for sure," he said.
While he sees the benefits of having higher-density housing close to the CBD, Cr Fry said it's important for Bathurst to still offer larger lifestyle blocks so there is diversity in housing.
