Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

'It could be a real winner': why Fry likes plans for old nursing home site

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
April 6 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH Bathurst's population booming and the city already experiencing a housing shortage, the prospect of a new village-style development is an intriguing one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.