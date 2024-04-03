Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Flood watch issued for east of the region as deluge looms

Updated April 3 2024 - 5:46pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding on the Great Western Highway through the Blue Mountains during heavy rain in 2022. Picture from Springwood Fire and Rescue Facebook.
Flooding on the Great Western Highway through the Blue Mountains during heavy rain in 2022. Picture from Springwood Fire and Rescue Facebook.

A FLOOD watch has been issued as the state prepares for a deluge on Friday - but it doesn't yet include the inland-flowing rivers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.