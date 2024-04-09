Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Don't mention the "R": Forecast is for sunny weather and a bumper show crowd

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated April 9 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association executive secretary Brett Kenworthy at the showground amid the preparations for the Royal Bathurst Show.
Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association executive secretary Brett Kenworthy at the showground amid the preparations for the Royal Bathurst Show.

BRETT Kenworthy doesn't like to use what he calls the "R" word.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.