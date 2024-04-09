Don't mention the "R": Forecast is for sunny weather and a bumper show crowd

BRETT Kenworthy doesn't like to use what he calls the "R" word.
The Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association executive secretary says there might have been a little precipitation and occasionally some heavy mist during previous Royal Bathurst Shows, but he's reluctant to refer to it as "rain".
"That's the way we deal with it," he told the Western Advocate this week in the lead-up to the 155th event.
With the show now only a few days away, Mr Kenworthy doesn't look like he needs to worry about this year: the forecast is for early fog and then sunny weather over Friday, Saturday and Sunday and a top of 20, 21 and 22 degrees.
"We've had a run of good years since COVID, really. The weather's been good," Mr Kenworthy said.
"Even though we've had some moist weather, we've not had any bad stuff.
"And that makes an enormous difference to the bottom line and the attendance.
"The core attendance will still be there. You'll still have your 15,000, 16,000 people. We've had snow and sleet and that other stuff and still got that sort of level of attendance over the three days.
"Without it, or even just mild weather, we'll double it. We'll get 30,000. So that's the difference."
In terms of those extras that bump up the crowd, many will leave it until quite late to make their decision, he said.
"People will say, 'oh, how are ticket sales going?'," he said.
"Despite offering reasonably good incentives to pre-purchase, people don't make their purchase decision in this region for an event like this until two weeks, 10 days, one week out or even on the day."
What those who do attend can expect, he said, is bang for their buck.
"If you buy a family ticket, it costs you, like, $13 on average, and you can come from nine o'clock in the morning to nine o'clock at night and if you don't want to, you really don't have to spend a cent [after the ticket price].
"There's free entertainment for the kids, there's lots of things to see, there's animals to have a look at, there's equestrian events.
"And, yep, if you want to buy a dagwood dog, then off you go.
"There's the CWA in the English Pavilion who are providing low-cost, good home-cooked food. And in there are the vignerons and all those sort of people promoting local food and wine.
"So there's options. You don't have to go and spend a fortune on a big burger."
The 155th Royal Bathurst Show will be held from this Friday to Sunday, April 12 to 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.