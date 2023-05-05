IT'S A show within a show for the Royal Bathurst this year, as the cast and crew of Better Homes and Gardens are making their way around the grounds, filming for an episode of the iconic television program.
The cast and crew will be attending the show over all three days, from Friday, May 5, until Sunday, May 7, getting the best behind-the-scenes footage of everything Bathurst has to offer.
Among the cast and crew is Dr Harry Cooper, who has come back to the Royal Bathurst for the second time, after attending a few years ago with his wife Suzie Cooper.
It was this visit that prompted Dr Harry to encourage the team at Better Homes and Gardens to head to Bathurst and film an episode.
"We came I think two years ago, and we enjoyed it very much, and I've been saying to Better Homes and Gardens that we need to come here and do a story at the Bathurst Show," Dr Harry said.
"And now here we are, we made it."
The historic buildings, the country feeling and the agricultural showings are what Dr Harry said he loves about the Royal Bathurst.
But there was one thing that he loves the most.
"I just love talking to people," he said.
This talking began in the cattle events early on Friday morning, where Dr Harry got to meet local students who have been working cattle, and preparing them to be presented in the agricultural events.
"It was really, really good to see country kids doing what I think all kids should be doing," he said.
"So conducting themselves and presenting themselves properly and being able to have a conversation with their adults."
Despite enjoying every other aspect of the show, Dr Harry assured that he will not be going on any rides over the weekend.
"I will invariably throw up," he said.
"There is a limit to what a man should do at my age, and I would rather be distinguished than dead."
And, according to Adelaide Kenworthy, representative of the Royal Bathurst Show committee, there was no question as to Dr Harry's level of distinction.
Ms Kenworthy has been escorting the Better Homes and Gardens team around the show, and has enjoyed every moment of working with the team.
"They've been really lovely to work with," she said.
"Dr Harry is a lovely man, really, really, friendly. He is a fountain of knowledge of all animal things, but he's just loving it."
Having the team attending the Royal Bathurst is a dream come true for Ms Kenworthy, and she hopes that once the episode airs, it will encourage more people to come along to the Show next year.
"It's so exciting, it's a great opportunity for people to see ... a really in-depth look at what goes on behind-the-scenes, particularly with all of the animals," she said.
"So when a kid is getting their horses ready, and preening them before they go out onto the ring, or watching the calves get blow-dried to make them look all fluffy and pretty to be showed.
"It's shows a different perspective ... and maybe it will bring people out next year."
Though the show has only just begun, the turnout has so far surpassed expectations, and it is hoped that these high attendance numbers will continue over the weekend.
