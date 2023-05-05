Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Better Homes and Gardens are spending the weekend at the Royal Bathurst Show

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 5 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adelaide Kenworthy (left) with the cast and crew of Better Homes and Gardens at the Royal Bathurst Show. Picture by Alise McIntosh
Adelaide Kenworthy (left) with the cast and crew of Better Homes and Gardens at the Royal Bathurst Show. Picture by Alise McIntosh

IT'S A show within a show for the Royal Bathurst this year, as the cast and crew of Better Homes and Gardens are making their way around the grounds, filming for an episode of the iconic television program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.