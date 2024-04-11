Another near cancellation reiterates why sports stadium needs roof repairs

LAST weekend's Basketball NSW Western Junior League competition almost ended before it began, when water leaked through the roof of the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium.
The leaking roof has been a long-term problem, and Bathurst Goldminers board member Iain Wood said it's not good enough.
Especially after repeated requests have been made to council about helping fix the problem.
Following significant rainfall on April 4 and 5, the fate of round three of the junior basketball tournament was in nature's hands.
While volunteers were able to get the courts dry enough for the teams to play on, some of which had travelled from as far as Griffith and West Wyalong, the prospect of playing was not looking good less than 24 hours before the first game was set to start.
"All in all it was just luck that the event went ahead," Mr Wood said.
"It's just been pure luck for the last 15 to 20 years, a major event hasn't been rained out."
In 2021, Bathurst Council allocated $70,000 to fixing the roof on the stadium, which was becoming "a bad joke," then-councillor Alex Christian told the Western Advocate.
"We have an indoor sports stadium where you can't play sport when it rains," he said.
However, the repairs didn't fix the leaks in the roof, and according to Mr Wood they've been worse since the works were complete.
Council's director of engineering services, Darren Sturgiss, told the Western Advocate in 2022 that following the repair works it was discovered the rain was leaking in via the whirlybirds on the roof.
Mr Wood estimated that round three of the Western Junior League tournament attracted easily more than 1000 people to Bathurst.
And basketball is only one of many sports played in the stadium, so it's not just the complex that loses money when events are called off due to the rain.
"We're getting over 50 teams playing here and there's generally 10 kids per team," Mr Wood said.
"Along with those 500 kids, most teams will have a coach and an assistant coach and one or two managers, and then parents travel as well.
"And there's a lot more users. Volleyball is starting to pick up again, there's roller derby, futsal, martial arts, so there's other user groups other than basketball.
"I've done the rough maths in my head when we've had Friday nights or Wednesday nights washed out and just for the one afternoon from 4-8pm, that's a loss of about $3500 to the stadium."
Mr Wood said he and the Goldminers board members and volunteers all really want to see the stadium fixed, so they no longer have to waste time and resources on cleaning the courts after significant rainfall.
They have spent years dealing with an indoor facility that doesn't protect them from wet weather, and it's time something is done.
The Western Advocate asked council if inquiries had been made after the repairs didn't work, and if there are any plans to rectify the ongoing problem.
A Bathurst Council media representative said council is working with Basketball NSW and will issue a joint statement at a later time.
