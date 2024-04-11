'Most showmen are very, very resilient': Chippa's used to the wild ride of the industry

THIRD-GENERATION showman Chippa Chant says his industry is in the business of making memories.
"What we try to provide to the public is this: we like to take them out of their comfort zone with extreme and adrenaline rides, and with the family people - mum, dad, grandkids and all that - what we do there is it's like a traditional thing where it creates memories.
"I get people come to the ferris wheel and you'll have grandma and she'll say 'I took your mother on here and now I'm taking my granddaughter and great-granddaughter on here'.
"You'll find that families have photos of their family at the show for four generations - there's nan, there's the granddaughter.
"It's a traditional thing."
The Advocate found Mr Chant, owner of Chant's Amusements, at the showground early this week as he began the long process of preparing for the latest Royal Bathurst Show.
"It always takes us four or five days to set up," he said.
Fresh from the Sydney Royal Easter Show, he's brought the giant ferris wheel, the Freestyle ("for the adrenaline junkies") and the Rock Star to Bathurst.
"And we've got the dodgem cars and all these little kiddie rides and jumping castles and some carnival games," he said.
Mr Chant's grandfather used to come to Bathurst with the Wall of Death; now Mr Chant's three sons and two daughters are forming the fourth generation to be part of the industry.
"It's a unique industry. It's very challenging," he said.
"If it pours rain and it's hail and muddy here this week, we've still got to be ready for Friday.
"It's not one of those businesses where you can say, oh, I can put that off to next week.
"It's very unique.
"It's a trying industry. It's tough. And you'll find that most showmen are very, very resilient.
"Believe it or not, they're pretty good at engineering and mechanics and electronics and fixing motors because we've got to do a lot of stuff ourselves."
Where once it was tent shows, the rides that move from show to show these days are big and high-tech, Mr Chant said, so those operating them are constantly learning new skills.
And though it's a tough industry, it has its charms, Mr Chant said.
"It's good to get to each town," he said.
"I know people in every town; I know Brett [Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association executive secretary Brett Kenworthy] and I know other people in this town.
"Everywhere I go, I've got friends - all over Australia."
The 155th Royal Bathurst Show will be held from Friday to Sunday, April 12 to 14.
