Wendy's one of many putting in the hard work to keep the show on the road

WENDY Maclean was once a volunteer helping set up in the pavilion in the lead-up to the Royal Bathurst Show.
These days, she's the art section head steward.
"I've been doing it [the head steward role] for about seven years," she said.
"It just involves taking entries, sorting, being here for the judging, setting up the display and looking after them - looking after the displays."
A friend got her involved with the show, she said.
"They needed more volunteers, so I started just coming as a volunteer to help set up things and then just gradually went through and became a head steward."
Ms Maclean was one of many people who could be found in all corners of the showground early this week who were preparing for the 155th Royal Bathurst Show to kick off on Friday.
Her section encompasses kids' work, photography, craft, knitting, cooking ("shelves will be full of cooking"), metalwork and woodwork.
"It's an outlet for local people to show their work," she said.
"And we don't have that many of them [outlets] around for people who aren't professionals."
Ms Maclean said it takes about two weeks to set up for the judging.
"I don't think people realise how much work's involved," she said.
"So we could use more volunteers; it would be good if some younger people could get involved."
The 155th Royal Bathurst Show will be held from Friday to Sunday, April 12 to 14.
