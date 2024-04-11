Council delays Windy 1100 ballot draw 'based on community feedback'

IT will be another month before people are able to secure land in the Windy 1100 subdivision.
The ballot draw for the first lots in the new estate was meant to be held on April 11, 2024, but it was cancelled by Bathurst council.
The draw has been rescheduled to a later date, which the council said was "based on community feedback".
Applications already received by the council have been processed and will be part of a first draw on May 9, 2024.
A second draw will be held on the same day, which applications are now open for.
"Those who have already registered to take part in the ballot will have the advantage of being able to take part in the first ballot draw for lots on ballot day," mayor Jess Jennings said.
"Anyone who registers in the second ballot process which has opened today, will go into a second ballot draw on that day."
Applications for the second ballot draw will close at 10am on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
The new estate is expected to have been registered by that time.
"We are expecting the subdivision to be registered in mid to late April, which will assist those looking for finance as lending institutions are more willing to lend against registered blocks, than unregistered lots," Cr Jennings said.
Bathurst council will hold another open inspection of the estate from 9am to 11am on Saturday, April 27.
The tender process for the dual service lots remains unchanged and applications have closed and are being assessed by the council.
The Windy 1100 subdivision is located in Windradyne between Richardson Street and Governors Parade.
There are 72 lots available by ballot, which range in size from 550.4 to 1080 square metres.
They are priced at between $320,000 and $390,000.
It is the first major land release by the council in around four years.
