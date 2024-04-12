Day one of the Bathurst Show blessed by beautiful weather and great crowd

ORGANISERS couldn't have asked for a better looking day to mark the start of the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show.
A sunny, clear blue sky with temperatures reaching a high of 21 degrees made for a fantastic Friday, with plenty of entertainment packed into the Bathurst Showground.
Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association executive secretary Brett Kenworthy said he doesn't want to jinx it, but everything's pointing towards a brilliant 2024 show.
"The weather is fantastic and for many people it's the first day of holidays, so everything's looking great," he said.
"I don't like to make too many predictions because sometimes the universe works against you, but everything's shaping up to be a great show."
With a large range of fun rides for adrenaline junkies, carnival games for the competitive showgoers and a huge variety of exhibits and competitions, there's loads on offer during the day.
Tanya Morgan from Chants Amusements comes all the way from Melbourne each year with the team to be part of the Bathurst Show.
Last year she was on ferris wheel duties, but this year she's taking in the action from the Crazy Clowns van.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the showground, Pop Up Toy Shop's Michelle Kelly was enjoying all the fun.
She has been attending the Bathurst Show for around 20 years, driving all the way from Temora with a range of fun toys for kids of all ages to enjoy.
And being well-accustomed to the dynamic weather patterns of Bathurst, Ms Kelly said it's been a beautiful start to the show.
Especially compared to last year, when they had their winter woolies on.
"Last year we saw and drove through snow for the first time coming here, but it's good to be here again and the weather's beautiful," she said.
As for the main arena, following the horse riding events during the day, the live entertainment will kick off in the evening.
Starting from 5pm there will be the motorised esky opening challenge, an airtime FMX MOTO X display, trick riders and more.
The main arena events will finish with a bang - quite literally - at 8.30pm, with a fantastic fireworks display scheduled.
And then all of the fun will begin again at 9am on Saturday morning, for what is usually the biggest day of the show, with things wrapping up Sunday, April 14.
