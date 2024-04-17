Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Our Places

'New lease of life': Skillset unveils redevelopment plans for former bank building

Updated April 17 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE bank vault will be retained and the entrance will be moved around the corner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.