THE recent confirmation of a new occupant of the landmark bank building on the corner of William and Church streets provides the culmination of a series of CBD moves that began four years ago.
It started with the announcement in mid-2019 that newsagency News on William was on the move, after two decades, from its location next to Pedrottas Lane and into a building on the opposite side of the street.
About a year later, in June 2020, came news that a development application had been lodged with Bathurst Regional Council for the former News on William premises.
The DA requested approval for external alterations and new signage featuring the Commonwealth Bank logo as well as new glazing, new doors and car park upgrades at the rear of the premises.
The Western Advocate asked the Commonwealth at the time what the DA might mean for the bank's existing branch at 171 Howick Street, but the bank declined to make a comment.
The Commonwealth subsequently moved into the William Street site.
In October 2022 came the news that NAB had lodged a development application for the old Commonwealth building in Howick Street.
An estimated project cost of almost $1.3 million was attached to the DA and the proposed works included the installation of a new window and shopfront glazing on the ground floor, demolition of some existing walls, door skirting and joinery.
Works were also proposed for the upstairs floor.
"We're excited by the opportunity to invest in a new retail and business banking centre in Bathurst," NAB executive for network property David Johnson said at the time.
"This investment forms part of NAB's transformation program that will improve the banking experience for both customers and our team."
NAB said four retail staff and 17 business banking staff would be employed at the site.
NAB subsequently made the move to Howick Street and its building on the corner of William and Church streets (where the bank had operated for almost 30 years) became vacant.
It was reported in February this year that the former NAB building was for lease and then in June came the news that the building had been sold to Skillset.
The purchase of the "iconic building", according to Skillset, had been carefully considered after the organisation had explored various options.
Skillset plans to be operating out of William Street building within six months and will retain its Havannah site to be used for its Skillset Senior College and Land Works Program.
In terms of bank announcements, Bathurst has fared much better than nearby communities.
ANZ announced in March that it would be closing its Lithgow and Mudgee branches, while NAB and Commonwealth have both closed their Blayney branches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.