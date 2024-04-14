See all the fun from the Royal Bathurst Show's opening night

There was fun for everyone at the opening night of the Royal Bathurst Show on Friday, April 12.
Perfect weather conditions have already seen huge crowds coming through the front gates, keen to enjoy all the show has to offer.
From Dagwood dogs to fairy floss and all foods in between, showgoers enjoyed a bite to eat before looking through the pavilions or heading straight to sideshow alley.
And at the end of the night, crowds stayed to enjoy a spectacular display of fireworks, which was a talking point of the evening.
Another highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Yong Woman Ambassador competition, which was won by Izzy Smith, with Katrina Abbott being named as runner up.
Young Woman Ambassador steward Vicki Wilson said she was thrilled with the quality of entrants.
"We were really pleased with this year's competition," she said.
A Western Advocate representative attended night one of the 2024 show and captured some of the faces enjoying the night.
