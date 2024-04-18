Smiling and supporting good cause: Country Cruisin' fundraiser a success

THE 2024 Country Cruisin' for Can Assist fundraiser was a hit yet again, with residents from Bathurst and surrounds all making their way to McPhillamy Park to show their support.
It was the first time the event was held at the park located on top of Mount Panorama, with the previous fundraisers hosted in Portland.
Organiser Michele James said things went well.
Ms James and her family began the fundraiser six years ago, after her son Ash lost his battle with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
During his cancer journey, Can Assist Bathurst provided a great deal of assistance to Mr James and his family, so giving back to the charity is a meaningful venture for them.
So far, the fundraiser has totalled $103,000 worth of donations for Can Assist Bathurst, and the tally will increase on April 28, when Ms James and her family donate the funds from the 2024 event to the charity.
But, the total hasn't been officially counted yet, to give people who couldn't make the event a chance to send through some donations.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the event and captured some of the people showing their support for a good cause.
