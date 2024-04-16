Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs goes back-to-back in national awards

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated April 16 2024 - 6:29pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VANESSA Pringle Floral Designs might need a new trophy cabinet soon after picking up yet another award for its exceptional work.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.