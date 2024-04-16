Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs goes back-to-back in national awards

VANESSA Pringle Floral Designs might need a new trophy cabinet soon after picking up yet another award for its exceptional work.
The Bathurst business won the florist category of the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards, held in Sydney on April 12 and 13.
It was the second year in a row that Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs won the award, and the small team never expected to go back-to-back.
"Certainly didn't think we would win this year, but when our name was called out we were all very shocked, surprised and excited," business owner Vanessa Pringle said.
What made her business stand out amongst the other finalists was its transportation company, something that has been in place for around 11 years.
"We are a self-sufficient business in that sense, and we also carry for 15 other florists throughout the Central West, so it's not just about us," Ms Pringle said.
"We look after other people as well."
On top of that, the team at Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs works very hard every day to prepare and deliver flowers for all occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings.
Much of the time, what they do doesn't feel like work.
"I actually really enjoy coming to work," Ms Pringle said.
"I love the girls that I work with. We're really good friends.
"Obviously, we work really hard, but we do have a good time."
They were not the only Bathurstians to be recognised at the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
Precision Martial Arts won its category, while two other businesses, The Persuader and Bell Conveyancing, were finalists in their respective categories.
Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs is no stranger to the awards scene, both locally and across the country.
The florist won Business of the Year, along with six other gongs, at the 2019 Carillon Business Awards.
There's been an avalanche of awards since, and not only for its floristry.
The Bathurst branch of the National Trust presented Ms Pringle a heritage award for her efforts to conserve and protect the city's past through the restoration of its premises at 166 William Street.
Another Carillon Business Award was picked up in 2021, with Vanessa Pringle Floral designs winning Excellence In Retail.
That same year the business took out the service excellence category in the NSW and ACT Sydney Market Fresh Awards, and then in 2023 was named the Florist of the Year at the same awards program.
Ms Pringle was also named a Bathurst Living Legend in 2024.
