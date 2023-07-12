THE best, most beautiful bouquets are made in Bathurst, according to the Sydney Market Fresh Awards.
Popular florist Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs was awarded the title of best in the state, and to say the whole team is thrilled would be an understatement.
While having won numerous business awards before, and taken out the service excellence category in the 2021 NSW and ACT Sydney Market Fresh Awards, this is the first time the Bathurst florist has been named the overall best of the best.
"For us to come out with the win when there were 70 semifinalists is a pretty big deal," owner Vanessa Pringle said.
"Particularly being a regional florist and beating everyone from Sydney just feels that much better."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The finalists are picked using a mystery shopper program.
Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs had mystery shoppers come into the store on three separate occasions throughout the year, judging the business on retail presentation, customer service, product quality, and marketing and branding.
These are the aspects of the business Ms Pringle and her staff pride themselves on, and it clearly shows.
The florist was nominated in two Fresh Awards categories, service excellence and retail presentation, but ended up taking home the best prize of all: the overall florist of the year award.
And the validation for the team's years of hard work couldn't have come at a better time, with Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs recently celebrating 12 years in business.
"We started with just me 12 years ago in Keppel Street and we've grown," Ms Pringle said.
"We've got amazing staff and 12 years later we're going great guns and are very happy.
"I just want to thank our customers for their continued support and thank my staff.
"I couldn't do it without them and I wouldn't want to do it without them. We're all good mates and have a good time and work really hard together."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.