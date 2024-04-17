Saturday night social shots: were you at the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show?

WERE you one of the thousands of people flocking through the gates of the showground for the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show?
Saturday, April 13, was the biggest day of the annual show, with huge crowds exploring what was on offer during the day and into the evening.
With a large range of fun rides for adrenaline junkies, carnival games for the competitive showgoers and a huge variety of exhibits and competitions, there was loads on offer during the day.
And the excitement only got better into the evening.
The rides lit up with bright, flashing colours, kids were playing with glowing toys from their showbags, and the spectacular fireworks display definitely didn't disappoint.
There was also some great evening entertainment in the main arena, with the motorised esky opening challenge, an airtime FMX MOTO X display, trick riders and more.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the show on Saturday night, April 13, and captured some of the faces in the crowd having a great night out.
