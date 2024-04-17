Bathurst Show's animal nursery and beyond: did we take your photo?

THE FINAL day of the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show was a cracker for all who attended.
The weather was beautiful, the live entertainment was on point, the displays in the pavilion produced the goods, and the rides were as popular as always.
A big hit was the Bathurst High Animal Nursery, which has been a staple at the show for more than 35 years.
The nursery gives kids the opportunity to see and pat a range of farm animals that they may have never encountered before.
Chickens, goats, sheep, alpacas, pigs, miniature ponies and more were all on display in the animal nursery.
Bathurst High head teacher for technology Patrick Ford said while some of the animals in the nursery come from the Bathurst High school farm, there's also others donated by members of the community just for the show.
Mr Ford said these donations have helped build the nursery into a bigger and better attraction each and every year.
Western Advocate photographer attended the show on Sunday, April 14, and snapped some shots in the nursery and around the show. Are you in any of them?
