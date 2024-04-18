Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Petition hits new milestone as fight for better hospital car parking continues

Updated April 19 2024 - 12:36pm, first published April 18 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE have now been 4000 names collected on a petition calling for better car parking at Bathurst Hospital as part of its looming $200 million redevelopment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.