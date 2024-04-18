Petition hits new milestone as fight for better hospital car parking continues

THERE have now been 4000 names collected on a petition calling for better car parking at Bathurst Hospital as part of its looming $200 million redevelopment.
Kent and Dianne McNab - who are best-known for their fight for a new roundabout in West Bathurst and who have now taken up the car-parking cause - say 2450 people have signed the petition using the QR code and about 1550 people have signed the hard copy.
Those signing the petition also have the chance to offer a personal story and the McNabs say examples have included a number of young women who have had to struggle up the hill to get to the hospital for their regular check-ups.
They say one young woman said that her husband nearly missed the birth of their child because, after dropping off his wife, in labour, at the front door, he could only find a park blocks away.
As well, the McNabs say several young mothers have talked about needing to pick up a doctor's script from the hospital, but having to make three visits at different times before they could get a park and collect the script.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole launched the petition calling for a boost to car parking at the hospital back in February and last month marked the milestone of more than 2000 signatures.
The MP fears a big boost to parking has quietly disappeared from the hospital's redevelopment plans, as well as pointing to the loss of current spaces under the $200m project as it now stands.
Health Infrastructure, for its part, has previously told the Western Advocate that "improved parking, both on campus and in the surrounding streets" remains part of the $200m plan, but the number of spaces required has yet to be determined.
The McNabs said ideas they had heard floated for improving parking at the hospital, including reducing the width of car spaces, were simply not practical.
They say the majority of people they have spoken to agree that car parking needs to be increased at the hospital and a decrease in parking is not an option.
THE Western Advocate contacted Health Infrastructure earlier this year about the car park concerns.
"The NSW Government has committed $200 million towards the Bathurst Hospital redevelopment, which will deliver enhanced access to a range of clinical services available at the hospital for patients, staff and the community, including improved parking both on campus and in the surrounding streets," a Health Infrastructure spokesperson said in a statement.
"The planning process is continuing and the number of spaces required and location of staff, visitor and patient drop-off and longer stay parking spaces will be determined through the statutory planning process, which is expected to be completed in 2024.
"Improved car parking for the redevelopment is being planned to support the new main entry on Mitre Street, the existing entry and emergency department, while also enabling the provision of greenspace for the benefit of patients, staff and the community.
"Traffic and parking design is being informed by factors including demand, clinical and workforce planning and staff and community consultation, alongside statutory planning requirements."
