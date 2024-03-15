Western Advocate
'Carrying her to the hospital to get to treatment': Local mum's story adds to car park push

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated March 15 2024 - 4:45pm, first published 1:00pm
IT'S a long walk to the Bathurst Hospital when you can't get a park close by and you've got a sick child, according to local mum Lisa McFarlane.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

