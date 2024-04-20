They are the champions: Bathurst business gems shine bright at 2024 show

THERE were more than 100 different exhibitors showing off what they have to offer at the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show.
From food and beverages, to retail, to machinery and everything in between, there was a huge range of exhibits for showgoers to explore and enjoy.
And, while they were all amazing, really adding a lot of variety to the show, there were six champions announced on the Friday night of the show - April 12.
One of the winning stalls was Bathurst's Town and Country Rural Supplies, which was named Champion Agricultural Exhibit as well as Grand Champion.
Owner Vicki Wilson said it was a great honour to win, but it was definitely a team effort.
Even just setting up the exhibit took three days, with the help of Town and Country Rural staff as well as grounds staff and members of the show office.
"It does take a lot of planning, and support was organised months ago with the coordination of the other supporting companies," she said.
"We make the site a friendly, inviting community space where families of generations come and relax.
"We love to support our local show ... we have been supporting the show for 39 years."
One of the other categories was Regional Food and Beverage Exhibit, which was taken out by Harvest Cafe and Store.
Owner Chris Ringrose said it's an honour and very humbling to be named Champion Food and Beverage Exhibit, especially since it's not the first time his cafe has won the title.
"I think this is our third year in a row now that we've won it," he said.
"It's very humbling being recognised for that award ... and for the work that we do to make sure our region is showed off in the best light we can."
In addition to Town and Country Rural Supplies and Harvest Cafe, four other businesses went home as champions.
Bathurst Toyota and VW took out Champion Motor Dealer Exhibit, Bathurst Mowerland and Heating were named Champion General Exhibit, and the Bathurst High Animal Nursery won Champion Community Exhibit.
With Exclusive Trailers receiving the President's Choice award.
