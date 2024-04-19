Fresh warning of one-kilometre Bells Line queues as slope work widens

TRANSPORT for NSW has again warned that traffic queues of up to one kilometre will be possible as the scope of slope stabilisation work widens on Bells Line of Road.
The government agency warned earlier this month of the one-kilometre queues at two sites either side of Kurrajong Heights.
In an update, Transport for NSW has advised of changed traffic conditions for slope stabilisation work on Bells Line at five sites near Mount Tomah from Monday, April 22.
It says the maintenance work will improve safety for road users and is expected to be completed in August.
Transport for NSW says work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday and between 7am and 2pm on Saturdays and there will be no work on public holidays.
Lane closures will be in place near each slope, along with traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour.
Motorists are being asked to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.
The current work follows new state and federal funding being announced in February to tackle trouble spots along Bells Line.
The Albanese and Minns governments said a "major effort to improve road safety" would begin with remediation work at Mount Tomah from late February and would be followed by work on slope failures at Kurrajong Heights.
Funding is being provided through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
The Transport Management Centre provided statistics to the Western Advocate earlier this year that showed there had been 13 total closures of Bells Line between January 2019 and January 2024, all of which had "resulted from adverse weather events or traffic incidents".
A map of the closures showed a cluster between Kurrajong Heights and Kurrajong on the eastern end of the road.
