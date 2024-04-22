What's going on at the intersection of Russell and Alpha streets?

A BATHURST intersection remains closed, as works continue to install pipework for stormwater harvesting.
The intersection of Russell and Alpha streets is set to be closed until at least Friday, April 26, with sections of the road being ripped up to install the pipes.
These pipes will ultimately connect the water storage pond at Morrisset Street upstream of the Wastewater Treatment Works, to a storage pond at the Water Filtration Plant, where the water will be treated to national guidelines.
Work began on Monday, April 15, and are scheduled to take two weeks, coinciding with the school holidays, as the intersection is on the way to MacKillop College.
Bathurst deputy mayor Ben Fry said the water harvesting project will increase the available water supply for the community.
"Modelling has shown that the project will increase the secure yield of water by approximately 1500 megalitres per annum," he said.
"During drought, this amount of water represented approximately one third of Bathurst's water supply needs whilst extreme water restrictions were in place."
The NSW Government has invested $20 million to help deliver major water security projects within Bathurst, including the stormwater harvesting scheme and the Winburndale pipeline project.
The NSW Government has been working collaboratively with Bathurst Regional Council to help deliver a safer, more secure water supply for residents and businesses over the coming decades.
Ground was first broken for the stormwater harvesting project in December 2022 and was expected to be finished by the end of 2023, but has been delayed due to weather and approvals.
