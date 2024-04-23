A happy ending for Brax after more than 100 days at the pound

FOUR animals at the Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) have gone to their forever homes, including one who had spent more than 100 days at the pound.
It was a good outcome for BARC, which is currently at capacity with more than 40 dogs and 40 cats residing at the Hampden Park Road facility.
Cats Bella and Heidi, along with dogs Brax and Chief were purchased at a pet adoption day on Saturday, April 20.
The team was particularly excited to see Brax find a home, as he was one of BARC's long-term residents, having spent around 160 days there.
"It was just fantastic," BARC coordinator Katrina Nelson said.
"When I got the phone call to say he had been adopted, I was just over the moon for him, and the people just absolutely adore him.
"It was a really, really good result for Brax."
The dog's new owner, Daniel Child, commented on a Facebook post by Bathurst council, saying they had renamed him Hopper and he was the "perfect addition" to the family.
The other animals adopted on April 20 had been at BARC for two months or less, and, while their stay was relatively short in comparison to some animals, it was great to see them find homes.
"They all went home that day and they're all booked in to have their desexing done," Ms Nelson said.
BARC will look to hold another adoption day in the coming months in an effort to find homes for more animals.
Unfortunately, many animals remain at BARC as they await their forever home.
This includes three dogs whose day counts are well into the triple digits.
Harry the Staffordshire bull terrier and Charli the great dane cross have each been at BARC for more than 200 days each, while Luai the rottweiler cross has spent around 140 days there.
When people are considering getting a new pet, Ms Nelson encouraged them to think of BARC.
"If you are interested in adopting an animal, please consider BARC before you look anywhere else, because there's a lot of good animals here that are in need of a loving home," she said.
While every animal at the pound is cared for, it's not possible to give each one the quality time and attention they could get with a family.
"It's not to the extent they would get in a family environment, where they can chase a ball around the backyard and sit on the couch to watch TV with their new owner, or curl up on the end of the bed," Ms Nelson said.
"Once we go home for the day, then they're isolated until the next day.
"It's worlds apart from being in a shelter than it is to be in a loving home."
Anyone interested in adopting an animal can contact BARC on 6333 6211.
The BARC staff can arrange meet and greets with any of the animals ready for adoption, and prospective owners can meet them multiple times before agreeing to purchase them.
