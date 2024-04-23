Early Anzac Day service a sentimental one for Macquarie Care's Colin Hope

ANZAC Day means something different to everyone, but for World War Two veteran Colin Hope, it's about honouring the men and women involved in all conflicts over the years.
Mr Hope is a resident at Macquarie Care Bathurst, and attended an early Anzac Day service at the centre to commemorate our war veterans.
He said it's sad to see conflicts still continuing today.
Mr Hope is originally from England, and it was here at only 18 years of age when he was conscripted into the army.
He was part of the PBR [Patrol Boat, River], which were heavily-armed, high-speed gunboats used to intercept enemy travel.
"I was 18 when I was called up," Mr Hope said.
"It was a bit of a nuisance really, interrupting me when I'd just finished my apprenticeship in electrical fitting.
"World War II had just ended in Europe but was still going on in Japan and the Pacific. But I only got as far as Palestine."
Mr Hope said celebrating Anzac Day every year is very important, but for him it's not just about The First and Second World Wars, it's about commemorating those who have fought in all conflicts, including current ones.
Having been in Palestine during his time serving in World War II, Mr Hope said it's really sad to see the conflict going on at the moment in the city of Gaza.
"What's going on now is terrible," he said.
"What's going on now is right where I was - in Gaza, Palestine.
"It's all coming back when you see all these horrible shots of the city of Gaza being decimated."
In 1956, with not a lot going on in England, Mr Hope decided he wanted to start fresh with his young family.
So he, his wife, and two-year-old son came to Australia to start a new life.
"The war had finished and it was all lost territory, not much going on in England, so we came to sunny Australia," he said.
Mr Hope has been a resident at the Bathurst Macquarie Care Centre for around two years now, and really enjoyed the early Anzac Day service on April 23.
The ceremony was open to residents and their friends and families, with members of the Bathurst RSL Sub-Branch and local MP Paul Toole also attending.
Following the ceremony, guests were treated to a delicious spread of sandwiches, cakes, tea, coffee, and juice, while they mingled and shared stories about their Anzac Day experiences.
