Can't decide what to make for dinner? Bathurst chefs have got you covered

THERE'S many difficult decisions associated with adulthood. And there's one that comes up day after day - that question being, 'what should I have for dinner tonight?'."
Are you tired of alternating between the classics of spag bol, stir-fry, and meat and three veg?
Well, that's why we've called on the chefs from some of Bathurst's favourite restaurants, to share their favourite recipes for home cooking with the Western Advocate and our readers.
For head chef at The 1880, Raymond Vassallo, his favourite meal to cook at home is based on his Maltese heritage.
He said that the hearty dish is particularly delicious for this time of year, as we head into the cooler months and the nights bring with them a certain chill.
"Especially at this time of the year and being Maltese, I make this thing called Patata fil-forn, and that loosely translates to 'potatoes in the oven'," he said.
This dish is comprised of potatoes and herbs and spices, and is relatively inexpensive for home cooking.
But if you want to spice things up, there is the option to add protein.
"It's a classic Maltese dish, and you can add a protein to it, and I like it, because we're in Bathurst and it's big on sheep farming, I like to use lamb chops in there as well," Mr Vassallo said.
And according to Mr Vassallo, the preparation and cooking process couldn't be simpler.
"I would roughly chop some onions and put them in the bottom of a roasting pan, and then I would lay something like chump chops on top of that, and then I would do two tablespoons each of basil and paprika," he said.
"Then I'd cover that with water to dissolve the basil and paprika, and then I would chop the potatoes about one centimetre thick and I would toss them with some salt and olive oil in a bowl, and then I would arrange them on top."
Mr Vassalo said he would then add more basil and paprika to taste before putting it in the oven for either three hours at 160 degrees, or two hours at 200 degrees.
"Whack it in the oven, cook it for a couple of hours and then I would serve that with peas," he said.
Not only is it an easy dish to make it home, and one that Mr Vassallo said he often cooks for himself, it's one that he has personal connections to.
The family recipe, which he learnt from his father, is now being passed to a new generation - and now an additional generation of Western Advocate readers.
"My dad, he is the master of it. I've watched him a million times and I'm probably about 90 per cent of where he is. And it also connects me to my Maltese heritage as well," he said.
"I've handed this one down to my children as well."
As for presentation, Mr Vassallo said that for home cooking, it's nowhere near as important as flavour.
"It doesn't look great on the plate, but it tastes great in the belly," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.