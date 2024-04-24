Honouring Anzac Day a little early at Macquarie Care an important tradition

AN EARLY Anzac Day service was held at Macquarie Care Centre Bathurst, with the residents commemorating all who fought for our country.
Each year, the aged care facility holds a small service to honour the day, in conjunction with the Bathurst RSL Sub-Branch.
The ceremony was open to residents and their friends and families, with sub-branch members, local MP Paul Toole and Scots All Saints school captains also attending.
Following the ceremony, guests were treated to a delicious spread of sandwiches, cakes, tea, coffee, and juice, while they mingled and shared stories about their Anzac Day experiences.
The service was of great significance to one of the Macquarie Care residents, who is a World War Two veteran.
Colin Hope was conscripted to the army in 1945 at only 18 years of age.
He said while it saddens him to see conflicts continuing around the world today, honouring all soldiers who have fought in different wars over the years is a very important tradition.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the service and grabbed some photos of those there on the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.