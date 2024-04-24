A morning with a message of mateship: Dawn Service honours the ANZAC legacy

BOWED heads were covered to shield from the elements as the crowd stood in sombre silence. Some stood with proud postures, while others wiped away silent tears in the fresh morning air.
Hundreds of Bathurst residents gathered at the War Memorial Carillon to commemorate the Anzac legacy.
And the message of the Dawn Service was one of camaraderie.
As his first role since being announced as the new president of the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch, veteran Barry Parsons addressed the crowd on the morning of April 25.
He began this address with a quote by Lieutenant-General Sir Edward Hamley.
"A moth-eaten rag on a worm-eaten pole,
It does not seem likely to stir a man's soul.
'Tis the deeds that were done 'neath that moth eaten rag,
When the pole was a staff and the rag was a flag."
This quote was the basis of Mr Parson's message - and was the beginning of his question to the crowd.
"So why are we here? We each have different connections, different stories, different reasons that bring us together in the dark, before dawn," Mr Parsons said as he addressed the masses.
For him, the answer to that question of 'why' was simple.
The reason for all those gathered on Anzac Day, was to remember the importance of mateship.
"This morning I will speak not of conflict, or war, but of mates. Whether you were in the army, navy or air force, male or female, we all had mates," he said.
"These mates come to the fore when we deploy overseas. They take the place of close family and friends. They learn your fears, your sadness and your joys.
"When we lose any of these mates, through either conflict, accident, natural causes, or the worst of all, suicide, we feel totally lost and alone."
Mr Parsons spoke of the intrinsic need for service personnel to remain connected to each other, and to continue to confide in their comrades after the official conclusion of their service.
He thanked all those who have served, all those who continue to serve, and their loved ones.
"We acknowledge all those who have been injured either physically or psychologically by the trauma of conflict and continue in the world within," he said.
"We honour family and friends who have provided an ongoing support network, for their war has not ended."
This mateship on the battlefield, and the continuance of it for a lifetime, is what has earnt Australian servicemen and servicewomen a particular distinction.
"Australian men and women have earnt a reputation with values, comradeship, inclusiveness, humour, determination, and a reputation for working together for a common goal," Mr Parsons said.
"Today we commemorate the men and women who have given their lives to defend the freedom that we all enjoy today."
And with that, Mr Parsons imparted unto the crowd, the importance of honouring a day as prominent as Anzac Day.
"That is why we are all here. That is the Anzac legacy. I ask each of you, all of us to ponder and embrace your own special sense of the Anzac spirit," he said.
"To all veterans, past and present, our city says 'thank you for your service'."
The wreaths were then laid as the bagpipers played, and the crowd stood and pondered Mr Parsons' poignant address.
And, though the meaning of the Anzac legacy differed from person to person, all those who were standing in the dawn joined together for seven words of sincerity.
"We will remember them."
"Lest we forget."
The Dawn Service was the first of many Anzac Day services to be held in Bathurst and throughout the region, with the main march to be held at 10:15am.
Other services outside of Bathurst includes:
