McGregor family front and centre as crowds gather for 2024 Anzac Day Parade

HUNDREDS of locals gathered along Russell Street and in Kings Parade on April 25, ahead of the 2024 Bathurst Anzac Day march.
Some had personal connections to the day, while others were showing their respects for the men and women who fought and continue to fight for our freedom.
One Bathurst family with personal ties to Anzac Day is the McGregors.
The Western Advocate spoke with Donna McGregor as she was waiting patiently alongside her two grandchildren, Charlotte and Patrick, ready to watch members of their family march in the parade.
"My father is marching with his father's medals for the first time ever," Ms McGregor said.
"So my son is pushing my dad in his chair and he's wearing his medal.
"And then my granddaughter Edith is marching with the Eglinton school, and she's wearing her great-great-grandfather's medals on my mother's side."
Following the Anzac Day parade, where community members marched from the Bathurst RSL up to Kings Parade, a ceremony was held in front of the carillon.
Western Advocate representatives grabbed some photos of the crowd, preparing for the march to begin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.