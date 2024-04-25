'We should be proud of the Anzac legacy': veteran's words to Bathurst

THERE were people as far as the eye could see in Kings Parade, gathered in respect of the legacy left behind by Australia's servicemen and women.
Anzac Day continues to draw thousands of Bathurst residents from their homes every year on April 25, people who refuse to stay at home despite it being a public holiday.
At the city's march and main service, they heard the voice of a veteran, Bathurst RSL Sub Branch member David Mills, who spoke of the sacrifice people have made for their country.
"On Anzac Day, we remember and honour the service and sacrifice of those who have served and continue to serve our nation," he said.
"We acknowledge those who have died, and those who continue to bear the scars, and those families who support those men and women."
Continuing, he said that their service has "contributed to what and who we are", and as a nation Australia is attempting to understand what its response to the Anzac legacy should be.
"We should be proud of the Anzac legacy, celebrate it and identify it, for Anzac Day has, and always will be, a day that as a community we pause to remember those who, on our behalf, served and, in far too many cases, paid the ultimate sacrifice," Mr Mills said.
This was the first time in 10 years Mr Mills had not addressed the Anzac Day service as the president of the sub branch, having stepped down from the role.
New president Barry Parsons watched on and, at the conclusion of the service, was quick to congratulate his predecessor on the way he led proceedings, calling him "the best".
Speaking to the Western Advocate, Mr Parsons said the service was "fantastic" and he was pleased to see so many people come to pay their respects.
He estimated there were around 1000 people at the dawn service, and even more at the mid-morning community service.
When asked what he thought motivated people to come out in such strong numbers, he said he thought it had a lot to do with social media sharing more and different stories about Anzac Day.
Importantly, there was a strong representation of Bathurst youth at the service, something he thinks helps to continue the tradition of honouring servicemen and women.
"We at the sub branch, we never ever discourage school children from turning up," Mr Parsons said.
"... They're our youth and they're our future, so we're going to look after them as best we can."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.