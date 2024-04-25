Part 2: Did we snap a social photo of you at the Bathurst Soldier's Saddle?

Once in, patrons were treated to live music and food vans before venturing through to the main track and its racing action.
There were seven races throughout the afternoon, but there was plenty more action taking place throughout the venue.
There was consistent crowd turnover at the two-up throughout the day and, later in the afternoon, the Fashions On The Field featured some of the best-dressed guests strutting their stuff on the catwalk.
The Western Advocate had multiple photographers and journalists on the ground, cameras in hand, to capture the day.
Just some of the many people we met can be found in the gallery above.
Stay tuned for more photos from the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.