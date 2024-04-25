Part 1: Did we snap a social photo of you at the Bathurst Soldier's Saddle?

DAZZLING dresses, stunning suits, and fancy fascinators. Everywhere you turned at Tyers Park there was some fabulous fashion to be seen.
On Thursday, April 25, the Bathurst Racecourse was home to the annual Soldier's Saddle Race day.
It's become an annual tradition for Bathurst, and the Anzac Day races are something that locals and visitors look forward to every year.
This year, thousands of people attended the event, where they could try their hand at two-up, or have a bet on one of the many horse racing events held throughout the day.
There was plenty of action off the field as well, with live music, food vans and beverage areas galore.
For the afternoon hours, there was even a Fashions on the Field event, where the theme was 'A Touch of Red' to pay homage to the red of the poppies, a symbol of the Anzac legend.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and captured some photos of the fine fashion on the day. Is there anybody you can recognise in the above gallery?
Stay tuned for more photos from the event. Coming soon!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.