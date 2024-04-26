The best of the best dressed at Soldier's Saddle, amazing outfits wow judges

WITH thousands-of-dollars worth of vouchers and cash prizes up for grabs, it's no wonder the men and women at the 2024 Soldier's Saddle meeting went all out in the fashion department.
Hats, fascinators and even walking canes were all used to accessorise the amazing outfits on display in the Fashions on the Field.
Some of which were homemade by the contestants, one being Athena Lin who won the Fashions on the Field - Best Dressed Lady category.
Ms Lin was donning a red and black checked dress, with tiny white polka dots and long sleeves.
With a black top and red feathers completing the look.
"I bought this fabric because I like the tartan and the checked print, and the polka dots on the top remind me of snow in the mountains," she said.
Coming all the way from Sydney to be part of the Soldier's Saddle Fashions on the Field event, it was Ms Lin's first time at the local Anzac Day races.
And she's not the only one who travelled.
The Fashions on the Field competition brought a number of others from the Sydney area, all trying to snag the amazing prizes up for grabs.
After coming on board in 2023, this year was the second time Macquarie Medi Spa Bathurst was the major sponsor of the event.
Owner Karla McDiarmid said the range of prizes for 2024 were just amazing, and it's all thanks to the businesses who donated.
"This year it was incredible to take it even bigger with Dermalogica saying yes to donating $3000, which will be shared between Anzac Day and our September Bathurst Cup race day," she said.
"And we have over $5000 in more donations, including $3000 in vouchers from Blinds By Design.
"Bake Table Tea and Dejorja both donated $600 and Florence Grace Floristry donated all of the winners' bouquets, which would have been well over $1000 in flowers."
Check out the photo gallery to see the amazing outfits worn by visitors and locals.
