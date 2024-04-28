Did we get a photo of you at Bathurst Youth Council's Sunday Sesh?

BATHURST youth came together on Sunday, April 21, to enjoy music, food and a good time.
The Bathurst Youth Council-organised Sunday Sesh was an opportunity for multiple Bathurst artists to perform, including the talented Eli Corkery.
The 15-year-old soothed the ears of folk bustling among the Bathurst CBD on Sunday afternoon, as he stepped on stage in Kings Parade.
Mr Corkery opened the musical festival by performing 'Photograph' by Ed Sheeran in one of his first few live performances.
Bathurst youth mayor Jasmyn Nankervis told the Western Advocate in the lead up to the event that months of planning went into Sunday Sesh.
Sunday Sesh coincided with NSW Youth Week, which ran from April 11-21, organised by young people, for young people, in communities across the state.x
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.