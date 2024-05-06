Hogan's call to action as council faces prospect of running out of money

"Can I suggest it's time to wake up and step up to the role for which we are elected?"
Councillor Marg Hogan didn't mince her words when it came to Bathurst council's shaky financial position.
The draft long-term financial plan for the next 10 financial years projects that, if the council continues on its current path, it would likely run out of unrestricted cash in 2027-28.
Without a special rate variation (SRV) to increase income, it would need to cut its operating costs by around $20 million per year.
"Council would be faced with the decision to stop or significantly reduce discretionary services such as cultural or recreational services and facilities," the draft long-term financial plan states.
"Council's infrastructure would also continue to deteriorate without sufficient funds to maintain them fit for purpose."
That's why Cr Hogan is pushing for further consideration of an SRV, reiterating just how unsustainable the council's financial position is when she spoke at the May 1 council meeting.
"A SRV conversation was first raised in 2013, and here we are 11 years later, forced into a position none of us want to be in, but in a position we simply can no longer ignore," she said.
"From my point of view, moving forward, there must be a sensible, ongoing conversation about a SRV.
"The community must be brought into that conversation well in advance."
Cr Hogan wants conversations with the community to include potential changes to service levels.
If the community is willing to accept lower levels of service and asset maintenance, it will reduce some of the financial pressure on the council.
Cr Hogan admits these decisions would be "tough" to make, but ultimately necessary.
"Service levels need to be discussed far and wide with the community in the coming months, and tough decisions - really tough decisions - need to be made about the want-to-haves versus the must-haves," she said.
"And when there are critical items still below the line, I believe it's time we truly, as a group, need to come together, as the [council] staff have come together, and focus on the big picture."
The council has already resolved to roll out a community survey about expected asset conditions as part of the review of the Asset Management Strategy.
The consultation will be conducted by a third party and is expected to occur some time in May, 2024.
