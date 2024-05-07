Full steam ahead for Zig Zag Railway, marking one year and 50,000 passengers

IT'S ENDURED bushfire, floods, and COVID-19 - but the Zig Zag Railway has proved to be home to the little engines that could, and now the iconic railway is gearing up to celebrate one year since reopening.
And ahead of this massive milestone, the iconic railway has reached another 50,000 passengers.
The sweeping views of the Blue Mountains, combined with a slice of history has ensured that the Zig Zag experience is one-of-a-kind.
Since its reopening, it has proved to be exceedingly popular.
Reopening to the public on May 27, 2023, after extensive closures, Zig Zag Railway CEO Daniel Zolfel was expecting a decent honeymoon period for the railway.
But he could never have expected that 12 months on, it would still be full steam ahead.
"We didn't think the honeymoon period would last this long and expected ticket sales might dip once the reopening passed," he said.
"But it's clear the Zig Zag Railway holds a place in the hearts of not only the Lithgow community but the Australian public more broadly."
With this popularity, there has been an injection of $1.5 million dollars into the local economy, which has helped to boost the amenities that the railway has on offer.
When the railway first reopened, it was offering three trips on Saturdays and Sundays, every second weekend.
But due to the high demand for services, an additional run has been added to the roster.
And, there are plans in the works to increase the number of trains in operation.
"We are a sell-out each month, which is something that we've never had before, with six train rides two weekends a month and now we've added Fridays to help meet demand," Mr Zolfel said.
"The demand is so high, we're pushing ahead with plans to bring a second locomotive, '934', into service to give our current steam engine a rest and carry out all necessary maintenance and upkeep works."
This success wouldn't be possible without the generosity of local volunteers.
Aged 18 to 80, the passion of these volunteers has breathed new life into the railway, something that Mr Zolfel is extremely grateful for.
"Dozens of volunteers and staff had been working tirelessly for years to get Zig Zag back on the tracks and a lot of people said we couldn't do it, but we've exceeded all expectations," he said.
"I'm so proud of our 48 active volunteers and staff members for reinvigorating a new generation of rail enthusiasts."
These volunteers include Bathurst's born and bred, Ryan Banks, who began volunteering as a way to feed his love of locomotives.
It's a love that started like many others - as a child watching Thomas the Tank Engine.
Now, he has learnt almost everything there is to know about the steam engines, and works in several roles.
"I pretty much do everything up there, all the operational roles I have been qualified in, and at the moment I am undergoing driver roles," he said.
"I also do a lot of volunteer work days and just general maintenance of buildings and land."
This passion has become the life-blood of Zig Zag.
It's the reason as to why it will continue to funnel millions of dollars into the local economy, creating an impressive track, laying the ground work for this to continue for years to come.
