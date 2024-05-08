Scavenger hunt, stories and singing all part of simultaneous storytime fun

BATHURST kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt, fun stories and singing along to their favourite rhymes all for free as part of an Australian-wide initiative.
May 2024 marks the 24th year of National Simultaneous Storytime, and the Bathurst Library has plenty of fun activities planned to mark the occasion.
Over the week of May 20-26, a number of fun activities will be on offer at the library, encouraging kids to love reading.
Each year, the National Simultaneous Storytime initiative announces a book that is read by all participating libraries, schools, book shops and households around the country at the exact same time.
This year's book of choice is Bowerbird Blues by Aura Parker, and the Bathurst kids participating will be joining more than 2 million others across Australia.
The reading will begin at 12pm sharp at the Bathurst Library, with the storyline of the book following a bowerbird's search for treasures for his home.
Bathurst Library manager Patou Clerc said the library enjoys participating in the initiative each year, as it's a great way to promote the importance of reading.
"National Simultaneous Storytime aims to promote the value of reading and literacy," she said.
"It also shines a light on the important role libraries and other children's facilities play in the lives of young people in our community."
While the event is free, bookings are essential.
Scavenger hunt entries can be picked up from the library between May 20 and 26, but to book a spot at the reading parents should visit the library's website or call on 6333 6281.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.