Just a handful of blocks sold in Windy 1100 land ballot draw

BATHURST council says the sales results of the first Windy 1100 ballot draw, where just a handful of lots were sold, "reflect the current real estate market".
There were 76 single lots up for sale at the ballot draw on Thursday, May 9, however, only six of them were claimed.
As the original ballot draw was delayed by a month, there were two separate draws.
People who had registered prior to April 9 got first go at the lots, while those who registered after that date were part of a second ballot draw.
The draws were conducted using a bingo cage, which would randomly draw one numbered ball at a time.
Each number corresponded to a registered party in the draw, and when their number was called out, they were invited to select their desired lot.
A total of 17 numbers were called across the two ballot draws, with six lots purchased from the first draw.
No sales resulted from the B ballot draw.
The council has also sold three dual service lots via tender, however, this occurred prior to the ballot draw on Thursday. Sixteen dual service lots remain available.
Acting general manager, Neil Southorn, said the council went into the ballot draw with realistic expectations of what the outcome could be.
"Council went into today's ballot with realistic expectations around how many lots would sell," he said.
"We had a reasonably small number of potential buyers register through the ballot process.
"The sale results reflect the current real estate market, with buyer interest lower than it has been in previous years as a result of economic pressures including interest rates and cost of living."
Mr Southorn said new home construction costs and bank lending practices were also among the factors that influenced the results.
Now that the ballot draw has occurred, the remaining lots have been put on the market for sale.
Details of lots available and sale prices, which range between $320,000 and $390,000, are on the Windy 1100 website.
"Council encourages anyone interested in purchasing lots in the Windy1100 subdivision to contact council's property team," Mr Southorn said.
