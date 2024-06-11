Alohomora: How Harry Potter unlocked a lifetime of love for the Flamels

MAY THE fourth be with you.
And now, May the fourth will be a day that stays with Nicolas and Inda Flamel - Always - because May 4 was the day that the pair said 'I do' in their own unbreakable way.
After meeting in June 2018 following a night out, the pair struck up a friendship and soon learnt just how much they had in common.
A love of all things nerdy helped to bring them together, and played an integral role in their entire engagement and wedding celebrations.
But, it was their love of music that truly solidified the relationship.
The couple were engaged just one year into dating, but they knew right from the beginning that they were meant to be.
After just one month the pair started searching for the perfect engagement ring.
And, even though Inda knew in the back of her mind that a proposal must be imminent, she had no idea just what Nic had in store.
On December 8, 2019, the couple attended a music festival 'Your Paradise' in Fiji. Little did Inda know that the festival would end with her finding her own forever paradise.
Prior to the festival, Nic had organised with one of the headlining acts, Mackey Gee, to help him prepare a proposal, in which he enthusiastically agreed.
At the end of Mackey's set, he asked for a volunteer to jump up on stage and press play for his last song. Once he picked Nic from the crowd, he said "bring your girl".
It was then that Nic was handed the microphone. He got down on one knee, the perfect ring in his hand, and asked if Inda would be his - Always - which was engraved into the band.
Then came more than four years of marriage planning, and the wait was worth it for the couple's perfect day.
Incorporating their love of Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Dungeons and Dragons, the couple shared their passions with family and friends on Saturday, May 4.
Overlooking the ocean, they exchanged vows at Panorama House, Bulli Tops, near Wollongong.
But, before they could officially say 'I do', Inda was overcome with emotion, as her best friend and maid of honour surprised her with a special gift.
The gift was a photo charm of Inda's late father, Glenn Field, to be wrapped around her bouquet, as a way for Inda to know that her dad was with her every step of the way as she walked down the aisle.
Another emotional moment before the ceremony was the 'first look' for the couple.
For a few private moments all to themselves, the couple met in the glasshouse of the local Botanical Gardens, to soak up a few beautiful minutes before the chaos of the wedding.
Upon seeing his bride, Nic couldn't withhold his emotions, and it definitely didn't stop the tears from flowing when he officially saw his bride walking towards him down the wedding aisle.
In the spirit of breaking from traditions, Inda floated down the aisle in a beautiful black gown, purchased from Desert Moon Bridal in Queensland.
The cathedral length ballgown, with a corset and lace bodice and detachable off the shoulder sleeves certainly stole the show and stood out from the crowds.
Asking all guests, including the bridal party and the groomsmen, to break the cardinal rule and wear white to the wedding, the contrast was breathtaking.
With the florals, furniture and finishings all in white, all eyes were on the bride - that was until she reached her husband-to-be.
Dressed in black head-to-toe, Nic wore a black double breasted tuxedo, finished with a tie that belonged to his late grandfather, who died just a few months before the big day.
The sentimental moments were those that proved to hold a lot of meaning for the couple's family, especially Inda's mother Kathy Field, and Nic's mum Lauren Horton.
Then, at the altar, the couple made the 'Unbreakable Vow' from Harry Potter, where their arms were bound together, and the celebrant cast a spell using the Elder Wand.
With rings held in boxes based on the Mimic from Dungeons and Dragons, the pair exchanged rings, and officially became Mr and Mrs Flamel.
Following the ceremony, the bride was joined by her maid of honour, Kaitlin Brill, and bridesmaids Tiarni Field, Kaylea Warfield, Kyla Chung, Alex Wilson and Rhiannon Jeffrey for professional photos.
The groom was joined by his mother and groomsmen Cameron Baker, Joe Garcia, Felix Mol, Oliver Brydon, Shannon Wilson and Brandon Oliver.
The misty grass fit with the theme of the day perfectly, allowing for beautiful moody shots of the bridal party.
Engrossed in the emotions of the moment, bridesmaid Tiarni didn't even notice when a leech had latched onto her, unnoticed until the reception entrance.
In the spirit of honouring the couple's love for Harry Potter, the word etched into Inda's engagement ring, and their love for one another, they made things permanent - a sign that they will be together 'Always'.
Tattoo artist Keira Gale from Sage Studios tattooed the word onto both Inda and Nics wedding ring fingers.
During the reception, guests were also invited to change into Harry Potter robes, or Star Wars robes to mark May the fourth, and ensure peak comfort for the evening.
And when the couple were toasted by their guests, glitter bombs changed the colour of each glass of champagne, effectively sorting the guests into the four Hogwarts Houses.
For the honeymoon, the couple will travel to America for three weeks in September, where they will spend two weeks travelling with friends, and one week revelling in each other's company.
Following their honeymoon, the couple plan to settle in Bathurst, where they will remain for the foreseeable future.
