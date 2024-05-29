Blowing in the wind? Turbines proposed for Sunny Corner forest

INSTALLING a meteorological mast will be one of the first steps for those behind a wind farm proposal for land east of Bathurst.
After a bruising couple of years of debate over a planned solar farm at Glanmire and a pumped hydro development near Yetholme, a wind farm at Sunny Corner is the latest renewables project to be proposed for the region.
Global energy company Mainstream Renewable Power and Australian developer Someva Renewables say they have been awarded a permit by the Forestry Corporation of NSW to jointly investigate a wind farm at Sunny Corner with a potential capacity of approximately 500 megawatts.
They say the permit was awarded following a 15-month "competitive tender and selection process" and the project, if it goes ahead, would be one of the first wind farms to be hosted in a NSW state plantation forest.
It would be north of the Great Western Highway, about halfway between Bathurst and Lithgow.
When fully operational, according to Mainstream and Someva, the wind farm could power an estimated 300,000 NSW homes and save more than one million tonnes of carbon from being released each year.
The Sunny Corner proposal follows the approval, with conditions, of Elgin Energy's proposed solar farm at Glanmire, just east of Bathurst, which has been opposed by state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
It also follows the deferral of an environmental impact statement for a proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme, which is also not supported by the state member.
In terms of the proposed wind farm, Mainstream and Someva say the next investigative stages will include the installation of a "met mast" alongside consultation with local communities, First Nations people, forest users, councils and businesses "to understand the local environment and co-design the community benefits program".
On an estimated timeline provided on its website, Someva is anticipating the NSW Government would make a determination on the development application in 2026-27 and the start of construction wouldn't be until 2028 if it did go ahead.
Throughout the development, construction and operations of the wind project, according to Mainstream and Someva, the Sunny Corner State Forest would remain accessible for forestry users and for recreational activities.
Someva managing director Jamie Chivers said the Sunny Corner Wind Farm would be a "milestone project for NSW and an example of how innovative renewable energy developments can help strengthen regional prosperity".
"Similar wind farms are in operation in forests around the world and Someva partnered with Mainstream because of their experience in developing similar wind farms overseas," he said.
"We are excited to be working on this project with Mainstream. We look forward to meeting local communities, First Nations people, forestry users and local interests groups to understand how we can incorporate their feedback into the proposed project.
"Someva's co-design process means we are committed to engaging with and listening to the local community on the design of the Sunny Corner Wind Farm."
the proposed Sunny Corner project would be one of "four wind farms to be investigated in a NSW state softwood plantation".
IN a press release issued earlier in May, Forestry Corporation said the companies Neoen, Iberdrola Australia, TagEnergy and Mainstream Renewables Power and Someva Renewables joint venture had been awarded permits to investigate wind farm opportunities "in some pine plantations in the Central West and Southern Inland regions".
Forestry Corporation of NSW CEO Anshul Chaudhary said the announcement marked "the start of the investigation phase under what will be a comprehensive and considered planning process".
"A permit is not a consent to proceed with a project, but it will allow the proponent to start the detailed studies to see if a project is viable within each investigation permit area," he said.
"Each company will need to conduct detailed wind farm feasibility studies, which will commence with the installation of wind and weather monitoring equipment on meteorological masts.
"Each company will also undertake extensive community consultation and work with local communities to consider and address potential concerns around environmental impact, noise, landscape and visual impacts, traffic and transport issues, hazard and risks, heritage, water and soil impacts and waste management."
