Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

'Considering various options': Will Yetholme project developer take on a partner?

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated February 6 2024 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE company behind a proposed pumped hydro development near Yetholme says it is open to a "commercial partnership" for the project, but a decision on doing so has yet to be made.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.