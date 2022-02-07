news, local-news,

THE first Riverside Markets to be held in eight months featured a celebration, a big cheque and some notable guests. The event, on Saturday, coincided with the official launch of the now Mount Panorama Lions Club (formerly Lions Club of Bathurst Macquarie) and was also in celebration of this year's 75th anniversary of Lions Australia. Deputy Premier and state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee, mayor Robert Taylor and Lions District Governor Ron Parry were all on hand for the official proceedings and cutting of a celebratory Lions cake. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: "There was also a formal presentation by Mount Panorama Lions to Bathurst Base Hospital of a cheque for $53,000, which was accepted by acting general manager of Bathurst Health Service, Peter Campos," Mount Panorama Lions publicity officer Jon Maclean said. "The funds will be used to purchase much-needed screening equipment for the hospital." He said more than 50 stalls took part in the markets "and many of the stallholders remarked on how well they had done and how they enjoyed being back again". The next markets will be held at Berry Park on Saturday, March 5.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/696f9ac2-2693-4bc5-bc74-3f2359d68b90.jpg/r269_110_1707_922_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg