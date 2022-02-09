Bathurst Toastmasters Club fostering growth in public speaking skills
Bathurst Toastmasters Club is currently on the lookout for new members looking to enhance their skills in the realm of public speaking and communication.
Having recently welcomed Toastmasters' Western Division director Sean Leise to the club as not only a visitor, but also a member, the local club is already changing the lives of people who once struggled to present in front of others.
Bathurst Toastmasters president John Attard said the club is perfect for people looking to meet new people and improve their public speaking and leadership skills.
"We have around 20 members, young and old, and includes everyone from farmers and health care workers to students and volunteers," Mr Attard said.
Bathurst Toastmasters celebrates 40 years this year and meets at Panthers Bathurst every first, third and fifth Monday at 7.00pm for a 7.15pm start.
For more information, visit the Bathurst Toastmasters Facebook page or contact Mr Attard on 0413819593 or toastmasters.bathurst@outlook.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.westernadvocate.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News