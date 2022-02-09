Bathurst Toastmasters Club fostering growth in public speaking skills

community,

Bathurst Toastmasters Club is currently on the lookout for new members looking to enhance their skills in the realm of public speaking and communication. READ ALSO: Abercrombie House to limit February opening hours for restorative works Having recently welcomed Toastmasters' Western Division director Sean Leise to the club as not only a visitor, but also a member, the local club is already changing the lives of people who once struggled to present in front of others. Bathurst Toastmasters president John Attard said the club is perfect for people looking to meet new people and improve their public speaking and leadership skills. READ ALSO: Bathurst Post Office gains mural designed by artist Birrunga Wiradyuri "We have around 20 members, young and old, and includes everyone from farmers and health care workers to students and volunteers," Mr Attard said. Bathurst Toastmasters celebrates 40 years this year and meets at Panthers Bathurst every first, third and fifth Monday at 7.00pm for a 7.15pm start. READ ALSO: Riverside Markets make successful return after eight months For more information, visit the Bathurst Toastmasters Facebook page or contact Mr Attard on 0413819593 or toastmasters.bathurst@outlook.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/9f03889d-84c4-472f-8c37-e79f70b8f652.jpg/r0_369_2687_1887_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg