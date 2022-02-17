news, local-news,

A diverse act of multicultural talent is set to converge on Bathurst next week for an eclectic show as part of the annual Inland Sea of Sound festival. Worlds Collide are a seven-piece act from Western Sydney performing a diverse fusion of music reflecting the vast melting pot of culture in the region. READ ALSO: Inland Sea of Sound 2022 to include two new venues for performances Producer and manager Richard Petkovic said the band is looking forward to their debut Inland Sea of Sound gig. "We've heard lots of positive things about this festival, and we cannot wait to come to Bathurst and perform for some great people," Petkovic said. "Our sound is a fusion of rock guitars, hip-hop vocals, African percussion and socially conscious lyrics, which all comes together to create a sound that reflects the modern culture of Western Sydney." READ ALSO: The Greens on William to bring back night markets from February 25 Beyond the music, Petkovic said Worlds Collide serves as a testament to the link between music and multiculturalism, and how people from different backgrounds, who may not ordinarily converse with one another, can come together to produce something grand. "The band is all about creating music that takes culturally diverse artists, puts them in a room to create contemporary music that Triple J will love and also showcases our hidden cultural gems," he said. "Western Sydney is a beautiful place to be because I feel like I'm travelling around the world every day. "Any particular excursion can take you from hearing Islamic chants around the corner, to walking past a Buddhist temple en route to a Bollywood recital; it's a wonderful place to be inspired from a world music perspective." Petkovic said the band's key message is to prove that all cultures are united by a shared love of music, and can combine their talents to create something distinctively original. READ ALSO: New exhibitions at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery "Our music uses languages from different parts of the world, but that's not to say it gets lost in translation," he said. "Music, at its core, is all about feeling, and feelings are stronger than words in so many ways." The band is supported by the Australia Council for the Arts' Re-imagine Sector Recovery Initiatives that aims for strength, vibrancy and sustainability to the music sector post-COVID. Worlds Collide will perform at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Thursday, February 24 from 8pm, opening for Hot Potato Band. The performance will take place in the City Hall. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $20 for concession and are available from www.inlandseaofsound.com.au. Inland Sea of Sound runs from February 23 to 26.

