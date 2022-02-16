Denison College recognises 2021 High Achievers across both campuses

news, local-news,

Families of Denison College students were given the opportunity on Tuesday to celebrate their child's commitment to schooling at the college's annual High Achievers presentation night. The event, held at the gymnasium at Charles Sturt University's Bathurst, saw 78 students from Years 7 to 12 across the Bathurst High and Kelso High campuses honoured for their diligent study efforts throughout 2021. READ ALSO: Bathurst's Begonia House and Fernery reopen to the general public Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick said the High Achievers is a prestigious event that showcases academic talent across both campuses. "High achievers are recognised as students in Years 7, 8 and 9 who have ranked the highest in their subjects across the board, the top 10 students in Years 10 and 11 across all subjects, and Year 12 graduates who have achieved Band 6 Higher School Certificate [HSC] results," Mr Barwick said. "There were a number of graduates from both campuses receiving a High Achievers award, with their HSC results also ensuring they made the NSW honours list for their achievements." READ ALSO: Bob Triming suggests an improvement for Buy Local Gift Card program Mr Barwick said a new award, the All-rounder Award, was awarded to students who performed consistently in the HSC across the board. "This award was for students who may not have achieved a Band 6, but scored plenty of Band 5's in multiple subjects, which is also not an easy feat," he said. "It is entirely possible for students to receive an ATAR above 90 without scoring a Band 6, it all depends on the subjects where they've achieved such results, such as high-level mathematics or science disciplines." Mr Barwick said the award ceremony also gives members of the community an opportunity to learn more about Denison College and its role of enriching the lives of public high school students in Bathurst. READ ALSO: Calls to revive Bathurst's Young Citizen of the Year award "With size comes power, and with power comes expectation and prestige, and as a college, we aim to increase the number of students receiving recognition for academic achievements each and every year," he said. Mr Barwick said it was a more difficult process than normal to select Year 12 graduates for awards, with the release of HSC results pushed back to January 20. "We were a bit down on Year 12 graduate attendance compared to normal, but that's always to be expected as many are often setting in to commence tertiary study by this point, with some leaving Bathurst to do so," he said. "I'd like to commend all the staff involved in putting these High Achiever ceremonies on each year, as it's a fantastic opportunity to recognise the stellar application of students across both Denison College campuses." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

