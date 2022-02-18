news, local-news,

There has been a change to proceedings for next week's Inland Sea of Sound festival after an originally announced act was forced to cancel at the last minute. The event, scheduled to commence next Wednesday, will now play host to Sydney-based singer-songwriter Thandi Phoenix and seasoned musician Michael Simic, better known under his eclectic stage moniker, Mikelangelo. READ ALSO: Western Sydney's Worlds Collide to bring multicultural sound to Bathurst Simic will perform with his full band on Friday, February 25 at 9.30pm, while Phoenix will take the stage the following night at 10.30pm, with both performances to take place in the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre's [BMEC] City Hall. Festival organiser and BMEC manager Stephen Champion said both events will serve as a means to promote the City Hall's Festival Club setup, which will now be free entry on both Friday and Saturday night. "Michael has built a substantial career over twenty years, both under his own name, and with his long term group Mikelangelo and the Black Sea Gentlemen," Mr Champion said. READ ALSO: Inland Sea of Sound 2022 to include two new venues for performances "A natural showman, his powerful voice, haunting melodies and vivid storytelling have drawn comparisons to Johnny Cash, Nick Cave and Elvis Presley. "On the other hand, Phoenix's performances are captivating, high energy and always leave you wanting more, and this reputation has gained her spots at festivals such as Splendour in the Grass, Spilt Milk, Snow Tunes, This That, CurveBall and Womadelaide." The two artists replace Carla Lippis, who had to pull out of the festival due to unforeseen circumstances. Mr Champion hopes attendees will take advantage of the Festival Club setup, which will include food and drink options. "We'll have wraps, supper boxes and desert options available for purchase, and the City Hall's bar will be open; we really want to emulate that club atmosphere for live music," he said. READ ALSO: Bathurst schools respond positively to rapid antigen test rollout "Festival goers will still need to obtain a ticket to gain entry, which can be done online, over the phone or face to face." The Inland Sea of Sound festival will also feature Vika & Linda, Hot Potato Band, Lachy Doley Group, Caribe, Marz, Eagle and the Wolf and more. There will also be the Regional Songwriting Contest at Keystone 1889 on Wednesday, which will see 15 musicians perform an original song, backed by a band of leading Bathurst musicians, in front of an expert panel for a chance at scoring some studio time. The Victoria Bathurst will also host select artists throughout the festival. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.inlandseaofsound.com.au or contact 63336161. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/3f0e095f-f762-4b4e-b238-37394fb0ea54.jpg/r0_69_1367_841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg