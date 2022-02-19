sport, local-sport,

It was a dream come true for Bathurst talent Cushla Rue on Friday night, when she made her A-League Women debut for the Wellington Phoenix. Playing in Wollongong against Adelaide United, Rue came onto the field in the 79th minute to replace her injured teammate Talitha Kramer. Rue had not featured in a Phoenix matchday squad since the opening round of the season, when she made an appearance on the bench. READ MORE: Since then the 18-year-old has battled injured but she finally had her opportunity on Friday, in a match that had been postponed from Thursday due to inclement weather. As Rue made her way onto the field, the Wellington bench was overwhelmed with excitement, cheering her onto the pitch. Paramount+ commentator Teo Pellizzeri said it was a great opportunity for Bathurst. "It's a great moment for Bathurst because they're going to have an A-League Women's player," he said. "What a great moment for Cushla Rue and what a great moment for Bathurst, as she comes on to make her debut. "She has been a part of national junior teams over the journey but she was unable to break through to any of the NSW-based A-Leagues sides. It's great opportunity and showcase for her, to try and press her claim for more game time as the season goes on." Former Matilda Georgia Yeoman-Dale and co-commentator said it's great to see young players like Rue break through and make their debut. "It's fantastic to see and that's what we love about the A-Leagues, seeing these young players coming out and watching their journey throughout football," she said. "It'll be great to see another young player out here for Wellington Phoenix." The former MacKillop College student was one of the first mandated seven Australian players on Wellington's roster to be revealed back in October last year. While initially looking at a train on position with either Sydney FC or Western Sydney Wanderers, Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney was keen to see her get regular game time. It was Blayney who contacted Rue about a possible opportunity with Phoenix and a zoom meeting with Wellington head coach Gemma Lewis followed. Rue was asked if she would be prepared to move to become part of the Phoenix squad. The answer: "Yes, definitely yes." While Lewis said that Rue being "pegged as a future Matildas star" was one of the reasons for her recruitment, the Phoenix coach has also been impressed by the teenager's record in the NSW NPL Women's competition. Rue spent four season with the Football NSW Institute, amassing 19 goals over 75 matches. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/b6b396dc-d9e1-4687-9100-6daefea3c952.jpg/r0_89_5386_3132_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg